Five Points Fire Company officials told WDEL News that 46-year old Jobie Gause, who's been missing since leaving the firehouse on Thursday, December 31, 2020, has been located and is "safe and sound."
Delaware State Police informed Five Points Fire Company leadership Sunday morning, January 3, 2021, that Gause had been found.
He was reportedly located by family members overnight.
Gause left the fire company on Maryland Avenue after his work shift and had not been seen or heard from since, sparking a search in both Delaware and Maryland, where he lived.
No further information regarding his initial disappearance has been released.