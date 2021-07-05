A 19-year-old man has died after Wilmington's latest shooting.
Officers found the victim--identified by police Tuesday, July 6, 2021, as Matima Miller--in the 700 block of Elbert Place around 10:45 Monday morning, city police said.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
There's no information about a suspect at this point, and police are asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to call Detective Mackenzie Kirlin at 302.576.3653.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.