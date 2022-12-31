Delaware State Police have released more information about a murder Friday evening, December 20, 2022 at the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western on Concord Pike in Fairfax.
Troopers were called to the hotel shortly after 5 p.m. for a reported stabbing.
Police said 19-year old Jesse Narty of New Castle called 9-1-1 and reported what had happened.
Detectives said Narty had been sharing the room with a 26-year old woman from Philadelphia.
The two began arguing, Narty became angry, and stabbed the woman multiple times with a kitchen knife. She was pronounced dead in the room.
Narty was arrested at the scene without incident.
He's charged with murder and is being held on $1.1 million bond.