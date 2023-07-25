Members of a New Castle County Council committee got an update Tuesday on safety enhancements at county parks, as they continue to press the Meyer administration to formulate a plan with tangible action steps. (Resolution 23-137)
Much of the recent discussion and attention concerns high-profile incidents at larger parks: a carjacking at Banning Park and an assault at Glasgow Park. However, the county has about 250 parks of varying sizes.
Police presence has already been stepped up. Depending on the park officers may ride bikes, patrol on ATVs, or the mounted units may be deployed when and if available and appropriate.
While pledging the division's continuing commitment to keeping parks safe, County Police Chief Colonel Joseph Bloch said "I'm afraid what we're doing is we're turning people away from these parks by telling them they're not safe."
"I know perception is reality to some," Bloch said, but he added that statistics do not show dramatic increases in incidents. "If anything has increased dramatically, it's been our police presence in the parks," Bloch said.
According to New Castle County Chief Deputy Administrative Officer Kenny Dunn, other proposals such as gating to restrict access during off-hours and installing more cameras for surveillance take more study on a case-by-case basis.
"We have several things we have to look at including what coverage we have in that area, what power sources we have in that area - we have to look at power sources for the gates. Some of the parks do not have readily-available power at the gates. They do run on electric," Dunn said.
According to a plan drafted by the county and reviewed by elected officials, some other procedures are also in progress; ensuring adequate support for both County-sponsored events and permitted events in large parks; enhanced review of permits to ensure that large parks are not overcrowded during busy times; and standardized park signage to clarify rules of use.