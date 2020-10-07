A New Castle County Police officer was arrested on charges of unlawful sexual contact.
Delaware State Police charged 32-year-old Robert Grover with one count of third-degree unlawful sexual contact, which is a misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident at Dover Downs Hotel and Casino, Saturday, October 3, 2020, when gaming enforcement agents said they spoke to multiple witnesses of the alleged crime and captured video surveillance.
Grover was arraigned and released on his own personal recognizance. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or any Delaware casino.
New Castle County Police, who did not identify Grover, first notified the public of the arrest of one of their own Wednesday, noting he was an eight-year veteran of the force. A spokesman for police said the alleged incident occurred off-duty; he added Grover was placed on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation.