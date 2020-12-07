Delaware State Police have identified a Newark woman, who was killed when her car rammed the back of a tractor trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of I-95 near Christiana just after 3 a.m., Monday, December 7, 2020.
Troopers said 34-year-old Candace Ewald was traveling northbound near the interchange with Routes 1 and 7 when, for an unknown reason, it drifted out of the travel lanes and plowed into the back of the truck.
Ewald was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation and cleanup of the crash limited traffic to just the left lane for five and a half hours.
Traffic was jammed for four miles back past the I-95 Welcome Center for all of the morning commute.