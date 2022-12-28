A Newport man faces numerous burglary and robbery-related charges following his arrest in Claymont, which resulted from a pursuit that ended with two crashes.
Delaware State Police said Wednesday that they had been investigating several burglaries and robberies that started December 21st in the Wilmington and Claymont areas. Several businesses were broke in to, and robberies were committed at a 7-11 on Governor Printz Boulevard on two consecutive days.
As first reported on WDEL, the suspect vehicle was spotted Tuesday in the area of Philadelphia Pike and Marsh Road, but police said the suspect drove into Claymont, crashed into one vehicle and then hit a parked trailer in the area of Stockdale Avenue.
37-year-old Keith Davila was arrested after a foot pursuit. Davila was being held at Young Prison on $420,100 cash bond and $59,000 secured bond.
Delaware State Police listed these charges against Davila:
- Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)- 3 counts
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)- 2 counts
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of Felony (Felony)- 8 counts
- Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony)- 6 counts
- Resisting Arrest with Force and Intentionally Fleeing from a Police Officer (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Theft Under $1,500 – 4 counts
- Criminal Mischief – 6 counts
- Offensive Touching
- Numerous Traffic Violations
Also, Delaware State Police said the same suspect was responsible for:
Dec. 21st break-in at Finest Vape Shop on West Newport Pike, and a break-in at Dunkin' Donuts on McKennan's Church Road
Dec. 22nd, break-in at Delaware Pawn Shop and Verizon Wireless on Kirkwood Highway and New Balance on Churchmans Road
Dec. 26th, break-in at Boston Market on Philadelphia Pike, Claymont
Dec. 26th, armed robbery with a hammer at 7-11 on Governor Printz Boulevard
Dec. 27th, robbery at 7-11 on Governor Printz Boulevard
State Police believe the suspect used a hammer and made his getaway in a red vehicle at each crime scene.