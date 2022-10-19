The sentencing of Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness does not entirely bring the case to an end.
McGuiness addressed the court in Dover Wednesday, calling it a "tremendously difficult day." Near tears, she spoke about being remorseful, but said she would have acted earlier in the process had she known that hiring her daughter as a casual seasonal employee would have presented such a problem.
That is how defense attorney Steve Wood characterized the state's recommendation of 30 days in prison - that McGuiness would be punished for hiring her daughter.
Wood recommended a sentence of $1,000 fine, with no probation, saying it would serve no purpose. He added that the case had resulted in McGuiness being "publicly disgraced" and "vilified." Wood also spoke about "the Kathy McGuiness you don't know" - dedicated to family, and to charitable works and civic affairs.
Deputy Attorney General Mark Denney earlier said the state stood by its recommendation, which was detailed in its sentencing memo.
Speaking outside the courtroom, Wood said "to recommend a jail sentence for someone who committed the offense of hiring her daughter as a part-time college intern as the state just did is unconscionable. We're gratified that Judge Carpenter agreed and imposed what we think is a fair and just sentence."
McGuiness, outside court, said she made her resignation effective November 4th because she wanted to "tie up some loose ends. There's a couple of engagements to finish. I want to make sure that there is a seamless transition for the next administration so they are left in great shape."
"That's all I have to say. Thank you very much," McGuiness concluded.
Later, McGuiness made her resignation effective as the end of the day Wednesday, October 19th.
Wood said McGuiness plans to appeal her conviction to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Denny spoke afterwards about this and the sorts of cases prosecuted by the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust: "We're focusing on this. We take it seriously. These cases are difficult. These cases are controversial. They're usually high profile. They're against powerful connected people so they're never easy. But we believe our job is to do the right thing and to follow the evidence wherever it leads us."
UPDATE: State Auditor Kathy McGuiness was sentenced Wednesday to one-year probation, 500 hours of community service and a fine of $10,090. She originally said she would resign effective November 4th, but later Wednesday she made her resignation effective that day, Wed. Oct. 19th at 4:30 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Delaware prosecutors plan to seek prison time for State Auditor Kathy McGuiness when she is sentenced Wednesday for two misdemeanor convictions.
The Delaware Attorney General's Office has released a sentencing memo which indicates that prosecutors plan to cite her "lack of remorse" and continuing her criminal conduct by employing and paying her daughter long after the jury's verdict in July.
McGuiness was convicted of conflict of interest, structuring and official misconduct. While she lost a motion for a new trial, the structuring conviction was tossed. McGuiness was acquitted of two felony charges.
Prosecutors also said the case involves the "most serious breach of public trust in recent memory"
The state is seeking one-year in prison suspended after 30 days for the official misconduct charge, and one year suspended for one year for conflict of interest, plus restitution and probation. Total prison time would be 30 days.
McGuiness lost last month's Democratic primary to Lydia York.
To support their case for a tougher sentence, the state made reference to a sentencing memo submitted by McGuiness which refers to a "political hit job" and contending that her career was "tarnished over lies and personal agenda." There is also an exchange noted between McGuiness and Deputy Auditor Tori Parker in which the Deputy Auditor refuses an apparent request from McGuiness that she resign, after apparently being asked to commit to hiring McGuiness as a causal-seasonal employee after she is removed from office.