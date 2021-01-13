New Castle County Police said the man shot and killed by their officers early Wednesday morning, January 13, 2021, has been identified as 30-year old Lymond Moses of Bear.
The incident unfolded on Wilmington's East Side shortly after 1 a.m. when county police officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of 24th Street and Rosemont Avenue.
Police officials said the driver, now identified as Moses, sped away from the officers.
Rosemont Avenue however, is blocked off at 27th Street.
The vehicle made a U-turn, and police said Moses drove back at the officers at a high rate of speed.
They fired. Moses was pronounced dead at the scene
The two officers, a 10-year veteran and a 3-year veteran, have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
“The events of this morning are tragic as the lives of our officers and the Moses family have been forever altered," said New Castle County Chief of Police, Colonel Vaughn M. Bond, Jr., in a prepared statement.
"I can assure those we serve that we are committed to conducting a thorough and exhaustive investigation to determine exactly what occurred during the officers' interactions with Mr. Moses.”
In addition to the county police, the shooting is being investigated by the Delaware Department of Justice, Office of Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust.