Four construction dumpsters worth of oil has been removed from the Delaware coastline as clean-up continues from an oil spill first identified on Broadkill Beach one week ago.
DNREC said a crew of more than 100 people cleared 55 tons of oil patties. The spill now extends from Broadkill Beach all the way down to Fenwick island, affecting both bay and ocean beaches. Dewey Beach remains closed as a result until further notice, according to a notice posted on the town's website, after tarballs washed ashore.
“The job of removing oil from our beaches is challenging and labor-intensive, but we’re making progress,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin in a written statement. “Our teams are getting more and more of it off our beaches every day.”
Several members of #DelDOT assisted @YourDNREC & the U.S. Coast Guard this past Friday & Saturday, in a cleanup operation for the oil spill that deposited tar balls and oiled debris over a stretch of the DE coastline.A huge thanks to all the employees for their cleanup efforts. pic.twitter.com/FNCTK16lgb— DelDOT (@DelawareDOT) October 26, 2020
“Our crews and technology are yielding positive results,” said USCG Lt. Cmdr. Fredrick Pugh, federal incident commander. “We're seeing a lot of this pollutant coming off of our beaches by the ton and that feels like a high level of productivity, but we're not letting up. These communities need their beaches back.”
Tri-State Bird Rescue and Research of Newark remains on standby to treat any birds that get oil on them.