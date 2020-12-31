A man was killed in a house fire in the 1200 block of Carr Road Thursday morning, December 31, 2020.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 9:20 a.m., and the first units reported fire out a window from the one story home.
A neighbor alerted crews that a person might still be inside.
The man was found, and pulled out of the dwelling by firefighters, but was in cardiac arrest while being treated by New Castle County paramedics before being taken to the hospital.
The fire was extinguished in about an hour.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the blaze which caused about $200,000 in damage.