One person has died as a result of injuries suffered in a serious two car crash Sunday afternoon in Wilmington Manor.
The collision occurred around 3 p.m. on January 2, 2022, on northbound Route 13 at Franklin Avenue.
According to Delaware State Police investigators, a car was turning left from southbound Route 13 to Franklin Avenue, when it was broadsided by a northbound car on the right shoulder.
There were four people inside the turning vehicle. A 40-year old man who was a rear seat passenger was critically injured, and died later at Christiana Hospital.
The other two passengers, and the drivers of both cars, were all transported to Christiana Hospital for a variety of non-life threatening injuries.
The state police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash.