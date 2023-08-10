A man is behind bars facing attempted murder and other charges.
Wilmington Police said 21-year-old Qasim Pointer was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force last week following a brief foot pursuit. Police also said he was in possession of a loaded handgun at the time.
Pointer and 20-year-old William Ackridge were identified as suspects in a shooting on West 4th Street in late June that left a 21-year-old man hospitalized in critical condition at the time.
Ackridge is still at large, and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Wilmington Police at (302) 576-3621 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.