New Castle County Police have identified the victim of Saturday morning's fatal shooting in Claymont's Overlook Colony community, and the County Police Chief is urging anyone who may have seen the shooting to come forward.
Police said officers dispatched to the unit block of 3rd Avenue early Saturday morning found 25-year-old Tanasia Rollins-Townsend, who'd been shot.
Rollins-Townsend was taken to a hospital, where she died.
In a statement, Colonel Vaughn Bond promised justice for the victim and her family, and encouraged community members reluctant to give information to investigators to give tips anonymously.
Investigators are asking anyone who may know something about the shooting to call Detective Mancuso at 302.395.2743 or email him at John.Mancuso@newcastlede.gov, or call the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302.573.2800.
Citizens can also text a tip anonymously simply by texting the number 847411 keyword: NCCDE. You can also submit a tip via the department's website at http://www.nccpd.com.
Additionally, tipsters may also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.