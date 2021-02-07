Sunday's winter storm didn't drop as much snow as forecasters had predicted, but as temperatures drop overnight, there could be icing for your morning commute.
Cold air was slower coming into the area than first expected, that's why we saw less snow than the 3 to 5 inches forecasted, said Delaware Weather Network's Matt Powell.
"Probably around 2 to 3 inches, but most of that's gonna be on the on the normally-colder surfaces--I think we may get away with just a slushy accumulation on most of the roadways, so that's certainly gonna help with travel during the course of the day," said Powell.
However, we're not out of the woods yet, as far as winter weather is concerned.
"We could see a little bit of light rain or snow on Tuesday, that's not a big deal. A bigger storm [is] on the way for the end of the week, with more rain or snow, followed up by some much-colder Arctic air as we head into next weekend," said Powell.
A Winter Storm Warning that was in effect for the area until 7 p.m. expired in the mid-afternoon.