A Lancaster, Pennsylvania man was killed when his pickup truck plowed into some construction barrels and a dump truck on State Route 1 early Thursday morning.
The 36-year-old victim was driving northbound on Route 1 at the Kirkwood-Saint Georges overpass around 4 a.m. when his pickup truck drifted from the right lane partially into the closed center lane, hitting the barrels, Delaware State Police said.
The pickup then slammed into the dump truck.
The pickup's driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are withholding his name pending family notification.
The crash, which closed Route 1 at the scene for about 4 hours, is still under investigation by the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit, and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Corporal E. Gumbs by calling 302.365.8485.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.847.3333.
The major arteries across the Canal were closed for the wreck investigation by Delaware State Police, who have yet to announce details of the crash.
Alternate routes including Routes 896, 9, and 299 were jammed in southern New Castle County during the closure.
Delaware has now had 51 fatalities on its roadways in 2023, a number the state didn't reach until May 7 in 2022.