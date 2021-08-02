Information on a 35-year-old Pennsylvania man indicted in connection to a February murder was briefly sought by the Delaware Department of Justice Monday, who asked for the public's help locating the suspect before he was ultimately located in prison.
According to the DOJ, New Castle County Police investigating the murder of Nicole Crawford on February 26, 2021, ultimately linked her death to her estranged boyfriend, Justin Michael Chaffier, of King of Prussia.
Police said Crawford's body was discovered in her bedroom by her mother, who had gone to her daughter's home after her employer called to report she hadn't shown up for work.
According to authorities, Chaffier also uses the alias "Justin Giannettino" online.
"Nobody should ever have to know the pain that the Crawford family is experiencing," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "This is a significant step toward justice – one reached thanks to the diligent work of the New Castle County Police Department."
Authorities announced Monday afternoon shortly after the initial request for information that Chaffier is currently in Montgomery County Jail awaiting sentencing on a rape conviction. Authorities said he will be extradited to Delaware at a later date on charges of first-degree murder and stalking.
Police urged anyone with information on Chaffier to contact New Castle County Police Det. Michael McNasby at 302.395.8136 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.