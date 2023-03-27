A 47-year-old Wilmington man was hit by a car and killed as he walked across Kirkwood Highway Friday night, March 24, 2023.
The victim, identified by Delaware State Police as Larry Mills, was crossing the highway at Farrand Drive around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a car driven by a 39-year-old Newark woman.
Mills was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.
Kirkwood Highway westbound was closed at the scene for about two hours after the crash, which is still under investigation by Troop 2's Collision Reconstruction Unit.
Anyone with additional information about the accident can call Senior Corporal M. Calio at 302.365.8483.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.847.3333.