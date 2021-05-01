Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian in the Dover area.
The victim, 44-year-old Clayton resident Edward Fretz, was walking back to his broken-down car on the northbound side of Arthursville Road in Kenton around 10:15 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, when a car hit him, police said.
Fretz was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are withholding his name until his family are notified.
The driver of the car, a 25-year-old Maryland woman, stopped at the scene and wasn't hurt.
Arthursville Road was closed between Shorts Corner Road and Sudlersville Road for about three and a half hours.
Police are asking anyone with information about the accident to call Sgt. Wheatley at 302.698.8518.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.