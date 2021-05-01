kentonpedfatal.jpg

Map courtesy Delaware State Police

 Fournier, Gary E (DSP)

Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian in the Dover area.

The victim, 44-year-old Clayton resident Edward Fretz, was walking back to his broken-down car on the northbound side of Arthursville Road in Kenton around 10:15 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, when a car hit him, police said.

Fretz was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are withholding his name until his family are notified.

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old Maryland woman, stopped at the scene and wasn't hurt.

Arthursville Road was closed between Shorts Corner Road and Sudlersville Road for about three and a half hours.

Police are asking anyone with information about the accident to call Sgt. Wheatley at 302.698.8518.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.