A 24-year-old Philadelphia woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the killing of her girlfriend during a fight that occurred near the Christiana Mall Monday, according to court records obtained by WDEL.
Delaware State Police said Shaidiah McNeair was in the back-seat of a Ford Fusion on June 28, 2021, around 4:10 p.m. when a 27-year-old woman was shot while operating the vehicle on the 800 block of Mall Road. The victim's vehicle then collided into a metal guardrail outside Target.
A witness told police they tried to use a package of socks to stop bleeding from the victim's head, as they saw McNeair placing items into a white plastic bag.
McNeair then fled the scene prior to their arrival and located her after canvassing the area. A handgun was discovered in a white plastic bag along an embankment, police said.
Initially, in court records, McNeair claimed an unknown man had entered the vehicle and shot her girlfriend, but that she did not see her face. Surveillance video shows no male ever entered or exited the vehicle.
Later, those same court records reveal that in a recorded statement with police, McNeair admitted to shooting her girlfriend in the head during an argument.
She told police she grabbed the gun from the center console of the vehicle "with the intent to scare" the victim and was "slapping at the gun while [the victim] was driving. McNeair advised that the gun went off and [the victim] was struck in the head."
Despite acknowledging she was holding the gun and had control over it at the time of the shooting, in those same court records, McNeair said she "did not remember" pulling the trigger. She also admitted to putting the gun in a white plastic bag discarding it near the crash site, court records said.
The victim, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.
McNeair was charged with felony counts of manslaughter and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. McNeair was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in lieu of $250,000 cash bond.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302.365.8441 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.