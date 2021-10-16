Police said a woman airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle backing up in the parking lot of Abessinio Stadium is in serious condition with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred near 5 p.m. Friday, about two hours before Salesianum's scheduled homecoming game with Middletown which was ultimately cancelled.
Police said a 16-year-old was attempting to back up his Jeep when he lost control, striking two parked vehicles, and then hitting two people who were sitting on chairs behind one of the vehicles.
One of the victims, a 65-year-old Dover woman, was trapped under the Jeep until Wilmington Fire Department crews arrived. She was airlifted to Christiana Hospital with the serious injuries.
A 63-year-old Middletown man who was sitting next to her was taken by ambulance for leg injuries, he has been treated and released.
The driver of one of the two vehicles that was struck, who was sitting in his parked car, was taken to Christiana for leg and back injuries, and has also been released. A passenger in that vehicle was uninjured.
The driver of the Jeep was uninjured, police said no charges have been filed, as they continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Cpl. David Redgraves at david.redgraves@delaware.gov.