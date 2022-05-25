Newark Police said one person is in custody following an incident that shut down a portion of Route 273 at Marrows Road on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 for nearly three hours.
Police officials responded around 12:45 p.m. to the Army Reserve Training Center on Ogletown Road (Route 273) on the reporter the was someone with a gun in the parking lot.
Police said the 9-1-1 call suggested the man had placed an ammunition can and other objects around his vehicle, and was pacing while holding a rifle.
They said they kept an eye on him as they evacuated the training center, and ordered him to lay down as he was arrested.
Police said the man has a connection to the military, but did not know which branch, except he was not associated with the training center.
Ogletown Road was reopened around 3:35 p.m.