A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Wilmington's East Side Tuesday night, city authorities announced Wednesday.
According to Wilmington Police, the victim, who police identified as Derek Brown, was shot around 9:25 p.m. on February 15, 2022, in the area of 10th and Spruce Streets. He was transported to an area hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
This was all the information made available about the incident.
Anyone who could assist with this active and ongoing investigation is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Devon Jones at 302.576.3631 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.