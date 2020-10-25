We now know the name of the man shot to death at the Shoppes of Village Square shopping center near Newark early Saturday morning.
Melvin Collins, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived shortly before 1 a.m., on October 24, 2020, New Castle County Police said.
Another man was wounded; he was hospitalized in stable condition.
The shooter reportedly fled, and two cars were towed from the scene near Bob's Famous Tavern.
Police are asking anyone who can help investigators piece together exactly what happened to call Detective Michael McNasby at 302.395.8110 or Michael.McNasby@newcastlede.gov.
Tipsters may also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.