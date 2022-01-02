Delaware State Police have identified a Georgetown teen killed in a two-vehicle crash in Sussex County that also seriously injured a 30-year-old man.
Ryan Carbajal, 17, was driving westbound on US Route 9 near Hudson Road in Milton around 8 a.m. when his car crossed into the eastbound lane and into the path of the 30-year-old's vehicle police said.
The cars collided head-on, and both drivers were taken to Beebe Medical Center, where Carbajal was pronounced dead.
The crash, which is still under investigation by the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit, closed US Route 9 at the scene for about three hours.