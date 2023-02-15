New Castle County Police have identified the 15-year-old boy who died of a gunshot wound Friday February 10th in Hampton Green near New Castle.
Rashod Faison was shot at a home on Deen Street and later died. A 16-year-old suspect was arrested near the scene that same evening and has been charged with manslaughter and related offenses.
County Police said Wednesday that the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (302)395-8137 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.