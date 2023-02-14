Delaware State Police have identified the person who died when he was struck by a vehicle last Friday night on Marsh Road near Branmar Plaza.
43-year-old Anthony Causi of Wilmington died in a hospital that night. State Police said he apparently walked into the path of a car as he was trying to cross Marsh Road. He was not in a marked crosswalk.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the pedestrian fatality is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 2 at 302-365-8485 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.