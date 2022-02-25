Wilmington Police are investigating their second murder this week after a fatal shooting took place in the 11st Street Bridge section of the city.
Police said 41-year-old Rasheed White was shot at around 7:54 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022 in the 1300 Block of North Claymont Street.
White was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Police did not provide any information on a suspect or potential motive.
After a quiet start to 2022, it's the second fatal shooting this week, after Jermaine Meadows was killed in the Hedgeville neighborhood Monday afternoon.