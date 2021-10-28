A Wilmington man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a gas station near Garfield Park.
Delaware State Police said they responded to the parking lot of Super Fuels on 3006 New Castle Avenue (Route 9) at about 7:58 a.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, and found a man lying next to the building.
Paramedics responded and pronounced him dead.
Police said the unidentified 32-year-old's body was transported to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy.
There is currently no suspect information.