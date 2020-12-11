A Milford police officer, serving with the United States Marshals Task Force, was shot while serving a warrant in Rehoboth Beach on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
At a late night news briefing, Delaware State Police said a shooting took place around 7:45 p.m. at the Econo Lodge on the Coastal Highway.
Troopers said the shooting scene was self-contained and there was no threat to the public, but did not release any further details.
The officer was transported to the hospital by helicopter.
The suspect in the case was reportedly shot and killed.
