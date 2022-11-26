Newark police have located the stolen vehicle, but haven't yet found the suspect after a carjacking on Thanksgiving Day.
The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in a parking lot at The Grove Shopping Center off of Library Avenue.
The victim reported being approached by man with a gun who demanded her keys.
The suspect fled with the victim's white Toyota Rav 4 with New Jersey license number E93PCT towards the Marrows Road exit.
Police describe the suspect as black, about 6-2 with a thin build, wearing a gray hoodie and a mask, and they say they've found the stolen SUV.
If you see it, police say you should call 911, and anyone with information on the incident should call Detective Paige Klein at 302.366.toyota rav 47100, extension 3480 or email pklein@newark.de.us.