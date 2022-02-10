Delaware state troopers are looking for a dark-colored SUV they said was involved in a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident near New Castle on Wednesday evening,
The incident happened around 6 p.m. on February 9, 2022, on Frenchtown Road (Rt. 273) in the area of Quigley Boulevard.
Troopers said a 21-year-old woman identified Friday as Isabella Spampinato, of New Castle, was walking on the right shoulder eastbound when she was hit from behind by the SUV.
Police said the vehicle was trying to pass traffic stopped at the traffic light at Quigley Boulevard.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
It's unclear whether the SUV continued east on Frenchtown Road towards New Castle or whether the vehicle turned down Quigley Boulevard.
The incident is under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at Troop 2.
Anyone who witnessed the accident, or has information concerning the striking vehicle, should contact Delaware State Police Corporal/3 Forester at 302.365.8485.
Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.