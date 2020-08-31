New Castle County Police responding to a domestic dispute in Claymont ultimately shot a 57-year-old man they said was brandishing a gun Sunday night.
According to authorities, county police, assisted by Delaware State Police, responded to the unit block of North Avon Drive in the Ashbourne Hills community where they encountered the armed suspect around 6:20 p.m. on August 30, 2020.
Police said officers established a perimeter around the residence, and the suspect engaged them while armed. After disregarding multiple commands to drop his weapon, officers shot the suspect, police said.
The suspect, still unidentified by police, was transported to an area hospital in critical, but stable, condition.
The three-year veteran who shot the suspect was placed on administrative leave, per department policy, while an investigation is completed.
The Criminal Investigations Unit, Professional Standards Unit, and the Delaware Department of Justice - Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust are all investigating the incident. Anyone with additional information regarding this active, ongoing investigation is urged to contact New Castle County Police at 302.395.8110 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.