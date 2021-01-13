Delaware State Police are now circulating a photo of the suspect wanted in connection with a shoplifting that turned into a robbery at the Home Depot in Glasgow in November of last year.
Troopers said the suspect was attempting to remove two chainsaws from the store at Peoples Plaza shopping center around 5:30 p.m. on November 25, 2020.
The would-be shoplifter was confronted by three store employees.
He dropped one of the chainsaws, sprayed the workers in the face with pepper spray, and fled into the parking lot, pursued by a fourth employee.
That worker was able to get the other chainsaw away from the suspect but was stabbed in the arm in the process.
All of the employees were treated for their injuries.
Police say the suspect is 5’5”-5’6” tall, with a stocky build and a dark beard.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Harris with the Criminal Investigative Unit at Delaware State Police Troop 2 by calling 302-365-8410.
Information may also be shared with Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .