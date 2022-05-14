Four teenagers are in custody following a chase through Wilmington that ended in a crash, and city authorities said they've connected one to a fatal shooting earlier this month
According to Wilmington Police, two 16-year-olds, one male and one female, and two 17-year-olds, both male, were spotted in a stolen vehicle around 1:10 p.m. on May 13, 2022, and fled when Wilmington Police attempted to pull them over. A pursuit from the 800 block of East 4th Street ended in a crash at East 10th and North Spruce streets, where police said all fled on foot but were ultimately apprehended. Additionally, police said they located two 9mm handguns and a .22-caliber handgun.
One of the 17-year-old suspects was identified as a suspect in the May 5, 2022, murder of Uquan Davis in the 1300 block of Anchorage Street.
That teen was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, two counts possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, four counts possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, and resisting arrest. He was committed to the New Castle County Detention Center in lieu of $1,300,000 cash-only bond.
The remaining juveniles all face assorted weapons and resisting charges and are committed to the NCC Detention Center in lieu of cash-only bond ranging from $14,000 to $71,633.