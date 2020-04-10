A total of 1,326 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, a jump of 116 new positives compared to the day prior, according to public health officials.
Delaware also saw an additional nine deaths from COVID-19, however, the death toll did not rise rapidly in one day. Officials stated they are now, in addition to including lab-confirmed cases, adding "probable cases" to their death count, which included individuals who "had clinically consistent symptoms and was exposed to a confirmed case, but was never tested." None of the additional nine deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
The hospitalizations in the state decreased by 20 to 181, perhaps a positive sign that beds were freeing up and symptoms weren't as severe for some, though at least two of the latest deaths were in persons hospitalized, the DPH said.
Full recoveries ticked up slightly with four new recoveries bringing the total to 177.
What we know about Delaware's nine additional deaths:
- 69-year-old female from New Castle County, hospitalized
- 87-year-old female from New Castle County, long-term care
- 88-year-old female from New Castle County, long-term care
- 89-year-old female from New Castle County, long-term care
- 89-year-old female from New Castle County, long-term care
- 94-year-old female from New Castle County, long-term care
- 61-year-old male from Sussex County, hospitalized
- 69-year-old female from Sussex County, long-term care
- 82-year-old female from Sussex County, long-term care
Those who have died from the illness range in age from 57 to 94 years old.
Additionally, officials detailed there were now 19 care facilities with a total of 97 positive coronavirus cases. The 14 facilities with multiple cases were:
- Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark
- HarborChase of Wilmington
- Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City
- Forwood Manor, Wilmington
- Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center, Wilmington
- Country House, Wilmington
- MeadowWood Behavioral Health Hospital, New Castle
- Atlantic Shores Rehab and Health Center, Millsboro
- Genesis HealthCare Milford Center, Milford
- Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, New Castle
- Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna
- Shipley Manor, Wilmington
- New Castle Health and Rehabilitation, New Castle
- Delaware Psychiatric Center, New Castle
Little Sisters of the Poor has been the most devastated by the virus, reporting a total of 11 deaths. New Castle Health and Rehabilitation has reported three while HarborChase in Brandywine Hundred reported two deaths.
By county, New Castle jumped to 751, increasing by 50, Kent jumped to 230, increasing by 16, and Sussex was at 336. Early Friday afternoon, officials were also listing an "unknown county" as having nine positive cases.
Those testing negative for the virus rose to 10,415, up 1,732 persons in a 24-hour period.