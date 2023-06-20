Final legislative approval came Tuesday for a bill that would require Delaware's three counties to conduct property reassessments every five years.
Property taxes fund public schools in Delaware. Going decades without re-assessments led to funding inequities, according to State Senator Elizabeth "Tizzy" Lockman, D-Wilmington.
"By establishing a clear timeline for reassessments we can assure that our assessed values are accurately reflected, promoting fairness and equity throughout our state," Lockman said.
The current reassessments that are underway in all three counties came about after a lawsuit in Delaware Court of Chancery over the fairness of the school funding formula. The NAACP and Delawareans for Educational Opportunity, who were the plaintiffs, contended that the lack of consistent reassessments had denied adequate funding for Delaware schools, especially those that serve disadvantaged students.
“Right now, people are paying too much, some too little, and others the correct amount,” Representative Madinah Wilson-Anton, D-Newark/Bear said. “This legislation was drafted to ensure we don’t go another three decades with outdated property values that result in inequitable county and school funding streams.”
If Governor John Carney signs House Bill 62, the first five-year reassessment window would start after the current reassessments are completed.