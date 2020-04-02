A resident at Governor Bacon Health Center in Delaware City has contracted the novel coronavirus COVID-19, WDEL has independently confirmed.
This marks the second infection at the facility after an employee of the food services division fell ill earlier this week.
State health officials, hours later, confirmed the positive case.
The first positive COVID-19 case indefinitely halted the state's plans to shutter the facility and move residents 25 miles away to the Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna, according to emails obtained by WDEL. Residents were slated to move this week in an effort to "get ahead" of the virus, according to Dava Newnam, the Director of the Division of Aging and Services for Adults with Physical Disabilities.
But WDEL has obtained documents that show shuttering the facility has been talked about since at least 2018, and while it would improve the quality of care for residents, it would also significantly cut costs. Sources told WDEL the facility stopped accepting patients years ago and currently has 34 residents, but capacity for 82. Its residents range in age from from 48 to 94.
The first positive diagnosis at Governor Bacon in the food services division, reported Monday, led to further restrictions at the long-term care facility.
"Public health is requesting that all residents eat in their respective rooms, using disposable paper products. Absolutely no social dining or gathering at any time. Residents are to remain shelter-in-place until further notice," and email obtained by WDEL said.
Restrictions on visitation were already in place. The email further advises all Governor Bacon Health Center staff wear masks effective immediately.
But nurses, who spoke to WDEL on the condition of anonymity, fearing retribution, said they don't have the required personal protective gear to prevent further spread of the virus.
Nurses said they were instructed to use the same mask for a week. Their single mask was issued in a bag with employees told to store the mask inside of it and keep it in their cars.
Newnam did not return a request for comment.
--
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated that two staffers and a resident (for a total of three cases) had been infected with COVID-19 -- due to a Delaware Department of Health and Social Services error. DHSS confirms just *one* staffer and *one* resident -- as WDEL had originally reported -- has COVID-19