A police use-of-force investigation into an incident last summer has determined that actions taken by New Castle County Police did not constitute a criminal offense.
The Delaware Attorney General's Office Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust examined the evidence and interviewed witnesses surrounding officers' shooting of an armed woman at Hunters Crossing Apartments near Newark last September.
One of the key findings: a responding officer saw a woman appearing to be pointing a gun downward toward a victim. Then the woman fired what appeared to be three shots. The armed woman advanced toward the officer, who ducked behind a parked car.
Other officers arrived, more shots were fired, and the armed woman - later identified as Portia Herndon - was taken into custody, treated on scene and taken to a hospital. No officers were hit by gunfire.
Herndon later was charged with attempted murder.
The investigation concluded that the officers reasonably believed that the use of deadly force was necessary to protect another - and themselves.