One person is dead, another critically injured after an accident in the Smyrna area late Wednesday morning.
Delaware State Police said a box truck was northbound on Route 1 in the right lane north of Exit 114 when it collided with a flatbed truck that was pulled over along the roadway. The driver of the flatbed, who was outside his rig, was also struck. The man behind the wheel of the box truck apparently fell asleep.
After the initial crash, the box truck swerved to the left traveling across both northbound lanes of Route 1 and off the west edge of the roadway, where it struck a guardrail with its left front bumper and into the grass median.
The operator of the box truck, a 24-year-old male from Ranson, WV was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. There was a 57-year-old male front-seat passenger from Baltimore, MD in the box truck who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. The operator of the flatbed truck, a 60-year-old male from Somerset, NJ was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.