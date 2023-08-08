Route 1 southbound is reopened at the Roth Bridge after a rollover truck crash with a hazardous materials component.
The incident happened just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, and the cleanup continued through 6 p.m.
The truck was reportedly carrying 1,300 gallons of chlorine and according to sources was 'off-gassing,' which is a term for an active leak.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has dispatched hazmat crews to the scene, and the New Castle County Decontamination team was responding as well.
No injuries have been reported.
The closure led to major delays on roadways heading towards the Canal, including 896, 9, 72, and 71. Route 13 remains closed over the C&D due to long-term construction expected to last until Fall 2023.