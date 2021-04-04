An elderly woman was killed and two people hurt in a crash on Route 7 northbound in Stanton over the weekend.
Delaware State Police say the collision occurred just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Troopers say a car, driven by an 87-year old woman, turned into front of a pick-up truck and was broadsided.
New Castle County paramedics treated three people at the scene.
The driver of the car died at Christiana Hospital.
The 67-year old driver of the pick-up was in stable condition and his 67-year old female passenger was in serious condition.
The northbound lanes of Route 7 were closed for three-and-a-half hours while the crash was investigated.