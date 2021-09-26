A 29-year-old man who was critically injured in a shooting in Wilmington Saturday afternoon has died of his injuries.
City police say the victim, whom officers found in the 400 block of North Monroe Street shortly before 1 Saturday afternoon, died Sunday morning.
There's no information about a suspect yet, so police are asking anyone who may know something about the shooting to call Detective Devon Jones at (302) 576.3631.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.