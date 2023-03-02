Law enforcement officials are investigating several unsubstantiated threats against schools in Delaware Thursday morning, March 2, 2023.
Delaware State Police said they were working with the Delaware Department of Education to ensure the safety of students through lockdowns and other safety protocols, including added patrols on school grounds.
Newark Police acknowledged an increase police presence at schools under their jurisdiction, and Wilmington Police were present at a number of schools in the city.
Schools in Dover were reportedly affected as well.
Later Thursday, State Police said calls were hoaxes and a form of 'swatting' - making false reports to emergency services in order to draw a large response to a particular address - in this case, baseless threats about an active shooter at various schools.
From the Delaware State Police statement:
The Delaware State Police is investigating threats to multiple schools. Numerous phone calls regarding the threat of an active shooter at various schools throughout the State of Delaware were made to numerous police departments this morning. Similar incidents have been reported outside the State of Delaware.
These calls have been determined to be a hoax and a form of “swatting.” Swatting occurs when a prank call is made to emergency services in an attempt to generate a large police response at a particular address.
The DSP is working with allied law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate this incident and ensure the safety of our children and the community as a whole. We encourage you to contact your local school district for additional information pertaining to a specific school.
The Delaware State Police is still actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333. Anyone who provides information leading to a successful arrest is eligible for a CASH reward of up to $5000. To report any suspicious activity, please call 9-1-1 or contact the Delaware Anti-Terrorism Tip Line at 1-800- 367-2312.
Multiple school districts in Colorado received similar threats on Wednesday in what was described as a swatting incident.