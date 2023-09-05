Editor's note: Pennsylvania State Police plan on a holding a press briefing at 3 p.m. to update the latest details of the manhunt.
A day after escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante was scene on a trail camera on Longwood Gardens property, the popular tourist location along with schools in the Kennett Consolidate and Unionville-Chadds Ford districts, remain closed for a second day.
It's been more than 24 hours since the last law enforcement update on the manhunt for the fugitive who escaped from Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township on Thursday, August 31, 2023.
In a news conference Tuesday morning, September 5th, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Colonel George Bivens said law enforcement expanded their perimeter to include that area around Longwood Gardens.
Road closures of Routes 52 and 926 continued, and police also closed Hillendale Road on either side of Route 52 south of Route 1
Bivens said Cavalcante had what appeared to be both a backpack and a duffel bag. Bivens asked residents to be diligent and report anything suspicious.
A tip line has been set up to receive information from area residents at 717-562-2987.
There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Law enforcement officials disclosed on Monday that they had been broadcasting a message from Cavalcante's mother via helicopter and patrol vehicles to her son to surrender peacefully. The message is in Portuguese, Cavalcante's native language.
Longwood Gardens opened on Monday after being closed on Saturday and Sunday, but after Monday night's sighting and their traditional Tuesday off, they announced they will be closed on Wednesday.