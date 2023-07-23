A second man has died of injuries he suffered in Thursday morning's house fire in the Glasgow area.
Aetna firefighters arrived on Eaton Place in Clairborne at Lexington Farms south of Glasgow just after 3 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, with smoke coming from the rear of a house.
Aetna fire officials say a 38-year-old woman and 14-year-old girl were outside of the home when they arrived and reported two men still inside.
A 43-year old man was found on the first floor and a 21-year old man was found on the second floor.
Both were taken to Christiana Hospital where the older man was pronounced dead and the younger one was listed in critical condition--he died Saturday.
The woman and the girl were treated for smoke inhalation. They were reported to be in serious condition, but have since been released.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause. The fire also killed two dogs in the home. Damage is estimated at $300,000.
This a developing story. Check back for updates.