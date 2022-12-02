I-95 was closed in both directions at the Route 896 interchange for hours due to a police shootout with a suspect involved in an incident that began in Newport around 7:30 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022.
Newport police and Delaware State troopers responded to Ayre Street to investigate a report of a man possibly in possession of a gun.
That turned into a foot pursuit with shots fired as the suspect ran up a highway ramp onto Route 141 where he reportedly carjacked a vehicle.
At some point after that police reengaged with the suspect in a pursuit that was westbound on Route 40 in the Bear area according to a WDEL listener who reported multiple police vehicles with lights and sirens.
The incident culminated at the I-95 interchange with Route 896 just before 8 a.m. in a shootout with police.
The suspect is reportedly dead. There have been no reports of law enforcement injuries. There's no word yet on civilian injuries.
Update: I-95 northbound at Route 896 reopened after 3:00 p.m.
The ramp from Route 141 into Newport is open again.
-Update 1-
Delaware State Police, providing preliminary details at about noon Friday, said a suspect committed a carjacking on Route 141 after shots were fired at a Delcastle High School bus. The pursuit entered several jurisdictions and concluded in the area of Old Cooch's Bridge Road behind the Red Roof Inn in Newark. In a cul-de-sac, the suspect fled toward I-95 southbound and in the area carjacked a second victim. More shots were fired in the area of Route 896 nearby. Delaware State Police Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell said the suspect was pronounced deceased from "injuries sustained." How the suspect was fatally injured and other details were still being sorted out.
Hatchell said there were multiple crime scenes. "We have multiple agencies, we have New Castle County Police, New Castle City Police, Delaware State Police, multiple crime scenes... it's going to take some time."
Anyone who may have witnessed any stage of the events or has video is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-741-2703 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
-Witness account-
As Delaware State Police pieced together the events of Friday morning, a Newark resident who was caught up in the middle of it spoke with WDEL News.
Carl Reed said he was driving his five-year-old son to kindergarten when he heard gunshots as he was stopped behind a bus at a stoplight on Route 4 in Newport.
"I see a guy running around the corner from Route 4 coming towards the on-ramp of 141 where we were all sitting. He went past the bus at first and then came up to the passenger side window of my car pointing a gun, screaming to "let me in, let me in," Reed said.
Reed said he was pleaded with the suspect to let him and his son go when the bus in front of him began to move.
"He's yanking on the handle trying to get into the car pointing the gun to the window at me. He turned his head to look to see - I guess the police were around the corner working their way in" Reed said. "When he turned his head I just took off and gunned it."
Reed and his son were not hurt. He said when he got home and inspected his vehicle, he found the suspect's blood on the door. He also said the bus was struck by gunshots.
-Occupied school bus struck-
The New Castle County Vocational Technical School District said a Delcastle High School school bus was struck by gunfire during Friday's chain of events. Bus 15 was carrying students to school. One of three bullets penetrated into the bus interior and struck the arm rest next to the driver. The driver and students who were on board were not injured, and the bus was not targeted.
The driver pulled to a safe place to call her supervisor, and continued to Delcastle to drop off the students.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.