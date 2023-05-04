Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday night.
A 40-year-old Frederica man died at the scene of the wreck on Jackson Street near Front Street, in the Frederica town limits. The car apparently was going at a high rate of speed when his car crashed into a row of trees. Also, State Police said the driver was not wearing his seat belt.
The name of the person who died has not been released. The crash and investigation led to the closure of a portion of Jackson Street for about three hours.
The Collision Reconstruction Unit at Troop 3 is still investigating the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call 302-698-8451 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.