A Smyrna man was hospitalized after he was shot multiple times at the Valero gas station on Route 13 at Tybouts Corner Thursday afternoon.
State Police said the 33-year-old was backing up looking for a pump that had diesel fuel when an unidentified man at another pump began shooting.
The victim allegedly then put his car in drive, and went to Christiana Hospital, where he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police had no information on the suspect, and said there was no surveillance footage available as of Thursday night.