Delaware is dealing with another winter punch including a Winter Storm Warning for New Castle County through 10 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021.
Forecasters expected the snow to begin just before daybreak Thursday, with a potentially heavy burst of snow in the late morning hours, potentially up to an inch an hour, at its peak.
Here's a look at snow totals:
The challenge was where, and when, warm air would spin into the system aloft, transitioning the snow to sleet, freezing rain, or plain rain.
Delaware WeatherNet Chief Meteorologist Matt Powell said that warm air set up right over northern Delaware and conditions began to oscillate.
"A little tongue of warm air about one degree above freezing that snuck in a few thousand feet up and it just kind of wavers back and forth," said Powell.
"Admittedly the ice got in here a little bit quicker than expected and that's not necessarily a good thing," said Powell.
Frozen precipitation is likely to linger.
"It lightens up and becomes more intermittent overnight tonight into tomorrow morning [Friday] but temperatures still really never make it to, or above, freezing," said Powell.
After the storm pulls away in the afternoon on Friday, Delaware will be left with sunny skies for the weekend, with highs Saturday and Sunday around 35 degrees.
As for Monday? Another chance of snow turning to rain, but it is too early to comb through those details.